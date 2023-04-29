Gold Mafia: CCC Challenges Mnangagwa To Address The Nation

The opposition CCC has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the nation on allegations of money laundering and gold smuggling exposed by the Al Jazeera documentary “Gold Mafia”. Speaking at a Press conference in Harare on Friday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said that all those implicated in the alleged money laundering and gold smuggling […]

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare on Friday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said that all those implicated in the alleged money laundering and gold smuggling should be prosecuted. Said Siziba:

We are very much worried that up to date nothing has been done to bring to justice those that are implicated in this huge scandal and not only the gold scandal but also the siphoning of our resources illegally in different aspects be it lithium, diamonds and so forth. We definitely demand that at this juncture, it is important for the President (Mnangagwa) to address the nation and all the people who are implicated in these corrupt deals to be brought to book.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said it froze the bank accounts of four suspects linked to the scam.

Some of the individuals whose assets were frozen are Cleopas Chidodo, David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube and Fredrick Kunaka.

Chidodo is the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Head of Security. He appeared in Episode 2 of the documentary explaining how he assists gold smugglers avoid detection at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Chirozvi is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Aurex Jewellery Head of Finance.

Kunaka is the General Manager of Fidelity Printers and Refiners. He told the undercover reporters that he received a kickback of US$30 000 a month from the “Gold Mafia”.

Dube, who is associated with Golden Beryl Private Limited, was allegedly being paid US$3 000 per month by the gold smuggling syndicate.

