Job Sikhala Convicted Of Obstruction Of Justice

Job Sikhala, Zengeza West Member of Parliament, has been convicted of obstruction of justice in the murder investigations of Moreblessing Ali. He allegedly interfered with police investigations and obstructed the course of justice.

Sentencing is scheduled for later today by Harare magistrate Gofa.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) expressed frustration on social media, stating that Job Sikhala’s charges were trumped up. Read the post:

BREAKING: Our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1 has been convicted on a trumped up case in which he is accused of obstruction of justice. He’s being punished by the regime in Harare for representing Moreblessing Ali who was brutally murdered by a Zanu PF member in Nyatsime. We condemn this unjust weaponisation of the law and we insist that he’s innocent. Sentence at 14.15

According to the party’s spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, Sikhala’s conviction is an unconstitutional weaponisation of the law against government critics. She said:

BREAKING: @JobSikhala1 has been convicted on a charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice. This is an unconstitutional weaponization of the law against Govt critics. Sikhala is being punished for legally representing Moreblessing Ali who was murdered for her politics.

Sikhala was arrested last year in June during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali. He has been in prison ever since.