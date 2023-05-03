Sikhala Ordered To Pay US$600 Or Serve 6 Months Jail

Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, has been fined US$600 or go to jail for 6 months after being convicted of obstructing the course of justice.

Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa convicted and sentenced Sikhala on May 3, 2023.

The Obstruction of Justice case:

The case emanates from a video which Sikhala posted on social media claiming that Moreblessing Ali, a member of the opposition Coalition for Change (CCC) was murdered by ZANU PF supporters. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was still investigating the matter when Sikhala posted the video.

The Conviction and Sentence:

The magistrate ruled that the State proved that Sikhala was the one who authored and posted the video on social media platforms claiming that Moreblessing Ali was murdered and kidnapped by ZANU PF supporters.

In mitigation before sentencing, Sikhala’s defence counsel pleaded for leniency.

In her verdict, Magistrate Gofa considered that Sikhala is a family man with 11 children who are still at primary school.

What now?

Sikhala, who has been in prison since June 2022, remains incarcerated as he still faces three other charges including incitement of public violence arising from Moreblessing Ali’s funeral. Sikhala and his co-accused, Godfrey Sithole, allegedly provided vehicles to transport CCC party supporters who attacked ZANU PF supporters, destroyed property, looted groceries and electrical gadgets, and burned a one-roomed house belonging to a ZANU PF party councillor.