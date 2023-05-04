Prominent Zimbabwean Politicians Whose Wealth Was Revealed In Courts

Some Zimbabwean politicians allegedly own massive wealth when their developing country has a poor economy, high unemployment, and poverty. These politicians have been accused of corruption and enriching themselves at the expense of the country and its people. They are linked to high-profile scandals such as the looting of diamond revenues. Such corruption is believed to contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic struggles and inadequate public services, while some individuals have earned their wealth through legitimate means. We present here a list of some prominent politicians whose wealth was revealed in courts.

1). Ignatius Chombo

Chombo is a former Zimbabwean politician and government minister who was arrested in November 2017 on charges of corruption and abuse of office during his time in government. Reports during his trial revealed that he owned several properties in Zimbabwe, including a mansion in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb, estimated to be worth over $1 million, as well as a farm, lodge, and commercial building in Harare. He also reportedly owned luxury vehicles such as Rolls Royce, Porsche, and Range Rover. Some of Chombo’s properties were seized by the government after his arrest, and he was released on bail pending trial. Chombo allegedly owns properties in almost every city across Zimbabwe. During his arrest in 2017, Chombo was allegedly found with $10 million in his house.

2). Obert Mpofu

Mpofu is a Zimbabwean politician who has held ministerial positions in the government and has been accused of corruption and illicit enrichment. He reportedly owns several properties in Zimbabwe, including a mansion in Bulawayo worth over $2 million, a farm, a hotel, and a commercial building in Harare. Mpofu has been linked to allegations of wealth accumulation through questionable means, including mismanagement of state-owned enterprises and looting of diamond revenues. Although he has denied these allegations and has not been convicted of any wrongdoing, his wealth and properties have sparked controversy in Zimbabwe, with some accusing him of amassing wealth through political connections at the expense of the public.

3). Constantino Chiwenga

Chiwenga is a Zimbabwean politician who has held high-ranking positions in the government, including Vice President and Minister of Defense. He has been accused of corruption and illicit enrichment during his time in government. According to court papers in a legal dispute with his estranged wife, he has a net worth of over $10 million and owns several properties in Zimbabwe and overseas. These include a mansion in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb worth over $3 million, a farm in Goromonzi, and other properties in South Africa and China. Chiwenga also reportedly owns luxury vehicles, including a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Some have accused him of acquiring them through corrupt means while holding high-ranking government positions. Chiwenga has denied these allegations and has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

4). Augustine Chihuri

Chhuri is a former Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General who has been accused of corruption and illicit enrichment during his time in government. According to court papers filed in a legal dispute, he is reported to have a net worth of over $30 million, several properties in Zimbabwe and South Africa, and several luxury vehicles. There have been allegations of corruption in how he amassed his wealth, but he denies these allegations and has not been convicted of any wrongdoing. It’s important to note that the court papers have not been independently verified, and Chihuri has not made any public statements on the matter.

5). Robert Mugabe,

The former president of Zimbabwe has no public record of his net worth. However, he and his family have been linked to several corruption scandals, such as the alleged looting of diamond revenues and mismanagement of state funds, during his over three-decade tenure in power. Mugabe kept his financial affairs private during his time in power, making it difficult to estimate his net worth. After his ouster from power in 2017, there were reports of his significant wealth, including luxury properties and overseas bank accounts, but these reports have not been independently verified. There are allegations that Bona Mugabe, Mugabe’s daughter, owns several properties worth millions of dollars, including at least 22 farms. Her husband, Simba Chikore, has claimed that they co-own these properties. This gives an insight into the Mugabe family empire, but these allegations have not been proven in a court of law.