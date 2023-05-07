CAPS United Go Top With 1-0 Win Over Yadah Stars

CAPS United climbed to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) following a narrow 1-0 win over Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A late own goal by Brian Kadamanja gave the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side their first win in four matches and regain the top spot.

However, Highlanders could overtake CAPS United if they manage to beat Sheasham at Bata Stadium in Gweru this Sunday.

Makepekepe are on 15 points having played a game more than Bosso who are in second position with 14 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, with 13 points, occupy the third spot on the log while Manica Diamonds, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum have 12 points each.

The other Matchday 8 results are as follows:

Simba Bhora 0-1 Cranborne Bullets

Green Fuel 0-0 ZPC Kariba

FC Platinum 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Chicken Inn 2-1 Herentals

Yadah 0-1 CAPS United

The PSL Matchday 8 fixtures lined up for this Sunday are as follows:

Dynamos vs Triangle United

Sheasham vs Highlanders

Hwange vs Bulawayo Chiefs

TEAMS:

Yadah Stars: M. Takarinda, B. Kadamanja, C. Moffat (P. Nyamakura 77), M. Mlilo, T. Musariri, C. Mandivei, J. Zindoga, K. Nadolo, P. Kafelapanjira (W. Kamudyariwa 77), B. Ndereki, M. Gwatidzo

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, G. Murwira, B. Musaka (J. Daka 85), K. Madzongwe, J. Thulani, J. Ngodzo, P. Bamusi, C. Rupiya, R. Chinyengetere (I. Nyoni 46), W. Manondo

More: Pindula News