CAPS United Go Top With 1-0 Win Over Yadah Stars

CAPS United climbed to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) following a narrow 1-0 win over Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.
A late own goal by Brian Kadamanja gave the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side their first win in four matches and regain the top spot.
However, Highlanders could overtake CAPS United if they manage to beat Sheasham at Bata Stadium in Gweru this Sunday.
Makepekepe are on 15 points having played a game more than Bosso who are in second position with 14 points.
Ngezi Platinum Stars, with 13 points, occupy the third spot on the log while Manica Diamonds, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum have 12 points each.
The other Matchday 8 results are as follows:
- Simba Bhora 0-1 Cranborne Bullets
- Green Fuel 0-0 ZPC Kariba
- FC Platinum 2-2 Manica Diamonds
- Chicken Inn 2-1 Herentals
- Yadah 0-1 CAPS United
The PSL Matchday 8 fixtures lined up for this Sunday are as follows:
- Dynamos vs Triangle United
- Sheasham vs Highlanders
- Hwange vs Bulawayo Chiefs
TEAMS:
Yadah Stars: M. Takarinda, B. Kadamanja, C. Moffat (P. Nyamakura 77), M. Mlilo, T. Musariri, C. Mandivei, J. Zindoga, K. Nadolo, P. Kafelapanjira (W. Kamudyariwa 77), B. Ndereki, M. Gwatidzo
CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, G. Murwira, B. Musaka (J. Daka 85), K. Madzongwe, J. Thulani, J. Ngodzo, P. Bamusi, C. Rupiya, R. Chinyengetere (I. Nyoni 46), W. Manondo
