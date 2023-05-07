Sikhala To Appeal Conviction At High Court

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala ( MDC Alliance) plans to appeal his conviction for obstructing or defeating the course of justice by a Harare magistrate.

The charges were in connection with police investigations into the murder of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime last year.

Last week Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa sentenced Sikhala to six months in prison or a fine of US$600.

However, Business Times quoted Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo as saying they will appeal the conviction at the High Court. Said Nkomo:

We have instructions to file to the High Court. The accused person believes very strongly that he stands a better chance in the High Court on review, a superior court might arrive at a different decision altogether.

Obstructing the course of justice refers to any act that interferes with the administration of justice, such as destroying evidence, making false statements to the police or courts, threatening witnesses, or bribing officials.

Sikhala has been in remand since June 2022 and remains in custody for three other charges that are before the courts.

The CCC vice chairman, who has 12 children, is in high spirits in spite of his conviction, according to Nkomo.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba told reporters that the opposition party is not happy with Sikhala’s conviction, saying “everyone is in a state of shock.” He added:

This happens as we are entering into the shadows of an election where political leaders are persecuted. Most of our leaders are in and out of the courts for different concocted political charges.

Sikhala’s conviction comes days after the leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party Jacob Ngarivhume was sentenced to an effective three years in jail for incitement to public violence.

