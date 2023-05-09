12 Month Old Baby's Grave Dug Up, Body “Stolen”

The body of a 12-month-old infant was allegedly stolen from a grave by unknown people in Chisumbanje.

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday 06 May in Musaonyerwa Village.

In a post on the ZRP Twitter page on Monday, Police said the baby died on 7 February this year. Reads the post:

Police in Chisumbanje are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of violating a grave in which a dug-out grave was found, with a missing corpse, on 06/05/23 at Musaonyerwa Village. The violated grave was that of an infant (12 months) who passed on 07/02/23. The missing corpse has not yet been found. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Violating a grave refers to any action that desecrates or disturbs the resting place of the dead.

This is considered a serious taboo and disrespectful to the deceased and their family members.

Grave violations in Zimbabwe include digging up graves without proper authorisation, removing or stealing items from graves (such as headstones, ornaments, or even human remains), or using grave sites for purposes other than burial or memorialisation.

A significant proportion of the Zimbabwean population believes in witchcraft and the disappearance of the toddler’s remains could be viewed as the work of witches or people dabbling in “juju” who use human body parts for ritual purposes.

Violating a grave is considered a criminal offence and is punishable under the Burial and Cremation Act.

The penalty for violating a grave can vary depending on the severity of the offense and the circumstances surrounding it.

Those found guilty may face imprisonment for up to two years or be required to pay a fine.

More: Pindula News