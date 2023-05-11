Harare City Council Fires Three Harare City Football Club Officials

The Harare City Council has fired three Harare City Football Club officials for breaching by-laws by personalising the club and Mayoral mansion. In a letter seen by Pindula News, Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, announced the termination of employment, executive committee membership, and secretariat for Alois Masepe (previously serving as Chairman of the Harare City Football Club), Tafadzwa Aleta Basera (formerly acting as Chief Executive Officer of the Harare City Football Club), and Osborne Maranda (previously holding the position of Marketing Manager for the Harare City Football Club). Reads the letter addressed to Mr Gift Banda, the Chairman of the Zimbabwe Football Association:

Dear Sir RE: NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP AND SECRETARIAT FOR HARARE CITY FOOTBALL CLUB OFFICIALS The above matter refers. Kindly be advised that the following officials are no longer employed and/or associated with Harare City Football Club with effect from 9 May 2023. 1. Alois Masepe (formerly Chairman of Harare City Football Club) 2. Tafadzwa AIleta Basera (formerly Chief Executive Officer Harare City Football Club) 3. Osborne Maranda (formerly Marketing Manager Harare City Football Club). We shall be advising you of the interim Executive Committee the soonest possible. Please direct all sport inquiries to the Patron’s Office (His Worship, The Mayor). I, however, thank the said employees for their time and contribution to Harare City Football Club during their term in office. I would like to wish them the best of success in all future endevours.

While the letter to Banda does not state why the trio was fired, Mafume yesterday said Masepe and his colleagues breached by-laws by personalising the club and Mayoral mansion. He suggested a review of the club’s funding model.

Harare City Council has also withdrawn sponsorship from Harare City FC and dissolved the executive.

Harare City FC was relegated from the Premier Soccer League last season after exactly 10 years in top-flight football. The Sunshine Boys were relegated together with fellow council side Bulawayo City and prison sides Tenax and WhaWha.

Harare City Council gets money to sponsor Harare City Football Club from the city’s ratepayers and other revenue sources such as taxes, fees, and fines.