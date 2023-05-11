Zimbabwe Arrests Duo For Duping Public Of Job Placements In Canada, UK, Ireland

Zimbabwe police arrested Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu and Alison Unami for fraudulently promising overseas jobs, causing USD 134,552 in losses.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the arrests were made in connection with 46 counts of fraud between August 2022 and May 3, 2023. The suspects allegedly posed as agents of an undisclosed company facilitating job placements in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Reads the statement:

ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTS FOR DUPING THE PUBLIC FOR PURPORTED JOB PLACEMENTS ABROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of a couple, Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu (46) and Alison Unami (30) in connection with forty-six (46) counts of fraud which occurred between August 2022 and 03 May 2023. The suspects duped the complainants USD 134 552. 00 after allegedly posing as agents of an undisclosed company involved in facilitating job placements in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.

On 03rd May 2023, Police in Bulawayo arrested Alison Unami (30) after a report had been made by one of the complainants. The suspect was arrested while loading property in a vehicle, preparing to vacate from their known offices. The other suspect, Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu (46) was later arrested at Bulawayo Police Station, where she had visited her husband.

Investigations made by the police revealed that the processing of the purported employment opportunities abroad by the suspects, was said to be done within three weeks upon payment of US$4000, resulting in interviews being conducted through WhatsApp. The suspects would give the complainants excuses upon the lapse of the waiting period. Resultantly, forty-six (46) victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately USD 134 552.00.