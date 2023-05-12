UZA Reports Members Attacked By "ZANU PF Thugs" In Chitungwiza North

The United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has reported that its party members were violently attacked, injured, robbed and abducted on May 11th, 2023, in Chitungwiza North by suspected ZANU PF thugs while peacefully engaging citizens in preparation for the elections.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party that all five of its members sought medical attention and counselling after the assault. Reads the statement:

ZANU PF THUGS ROB, INJURE AND ATTEMPT TO ABDUCT UZA PARTY MEMBERS IN CHITUNGWIZA NORTH Members of the United #Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) were violently abducted in #Chitungwiza North on 11 May 2023 by suspected ZANU-PF thugs. Our party members, who were peacefully engaging citizens ahead of the elections, were attacked and injured. The thugs, who were driving a black Honda fit, attacked our party leaders using weapons. The ear of one of our party members was cut with pliers. The victims have since filed a police report at #Harare Central Police Station. We hope that the culprits will be brought to book and will face the full weight of the law. The suspected ZANU-PF members, one of whom is said to be an aspiring MP candidate, attempted to abduct our team of five members. The culprits hijacked our party vehicle and drove our members an estimated 11km out of Chitungwiza in an abduction attempt. They also robbed our members of their cash, cell phones and other personal items. We express our deepest concern for our Harare provincial youth leader who had to receive stitches today due to injuries sustained during the attack. All five of our members sought medical care and counseling following the attack. As UZA, we stand in solidarity with our party members and will not be deterred by such acts of violence. This is an affront to democracy and the principles of peaceful and free campaigning. We call upon all political parties to condemn such violent acts and to ensure that peaceful and fair elections are upheld. #Violence has no place in a democratic society. UZA urges everyone to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of a politically plural society in which all political parties are entitled to carry out peaceful election campaigns.

Zimbabwe has a long history of political violence, with the ruling party accused of using intimidation, torture, and murder to suppress opposition. Notable examples include the Gukurahundi massacres, violent farm invasions and a crackdown on opposition supporters. Although Mugabe’s removal in 2017 brought changes, political violence remains a concern with reports of intimidation during elections and persecution of activists.

Political analysts fear that reports of politically-motivated violence could harm the legitimacy of the upcoming harmonised elections, which are set to take place between July 26 and August 26 this year.