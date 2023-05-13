Former Zimbabwean Cricketer Heath Streak "Extremely Ill" - Coltart

Former Zimbabwean cricketer and cricket coach Heath Streak is reportedly extremely ill.

In a Twitter post this Saturday, former Minister of Education, David Coltart who is an avid cricket fan, revealed the development without stating the nature of the illness. He wrote:

This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family.

Streak played for and captained the Zimbabwe national cricket team and by his statistical record, he is the best bowler to have played for Zimbabwe.

He is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak retired from international cricket in October 2005 to become captain of Warwickshire County Cricket Club having previously played county cricket for Hampshire in the United Kingdom.

In 2021, Streak was banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s anti-corruption code.

Streak committed the offences during his role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams around the world.

More: Pindula News