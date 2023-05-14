CCC Activities In Gokwe Worry ZANU PF

ZANU PF has expressed concern over the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC)’s activities in Gokwe North, Midlands Province which necessitated the deployment of senior party officials to the district.

Documents obtained by The Standard show that ZANU Midlands provincial commissar Maud Gwenya was set to address members in Gokwe North.

A notice addressed to Wadyajena, the DCC chairperson and senior provincial member, Edson Chiherenge, reads:

Please be advised that after noting the activities of the opposition party (CCC) in Gokwe North the province saw it fit to deploy the provincial commissar (Maud Gwenya) and her entourage to address meetings in the troubled areas you are to identify. The provincial commissar will be at your disposal from the afternoon of (Thursday) May 11, 2023, to (Saturday) May 13, 2023.

Party members are reportedly avoiding meetings called by some party candidates raising fears within ZANU PF circles of a “bhora musango” scenario in the general elections scheduled to be held in August this year.

Former Cabinet minister Flora Buka, who beat sitting Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena on Friday called for a meeting that was attended by 17 party supporters.

ZANU PF supporters who spoke to The Standard said that most people were snubbing the party because they felt the primary elections were rigged.

Gokwe is considered a ZANU PF bastion as it is largely rural but last year CCC embarked on a nationwide rural mobilisation exercise code-named Mugwazo, in a bid to make inroads in areas considered ZANU PF strongholds.

