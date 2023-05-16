Former VP Mphoko's Son Files Appeal Against 20-year Rape Sentence

Siqokoqela Mphoko, son of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, has filed an appeal against his 20-year jail sentence for three counts of rape and escaping lawful custody.

The appeal was filed with the High Court of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Siqokoqela’s lawyer, Mr Zibusiso Ncube, filed the appeal, claiming that the trial had many inconsistencies.

The sentence was handed down by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate, Mr Elijah Singano, who stated that Siqokoqela had violated the law by raping, threatening, and betraying the trust of the victim’s family.

The magistrate sentenced Siqokoqela to an effective 20 years, as each count attracted a 10-year jail term. Magistrate Singano agreed that all three rape counts should be treated as one. He ruled that sentencing Mphoko to 30 years for each count would be too harsh, so he imposed an effective sentence of 20 years for all three counts

Siqokoqela was arrested in August last year. Following his arrest, Siqokoqela Mphoko, who introduced himself as a praying, God-fearing, and family man, fled from police custody.

He later announced that he fled from the police station because he felt the investigation was unfair and influenced by outside forces. He said he was handing himself to the police because he believes in the judiciary system. He thanked his supporters and asked for their prayers.