ZIMRA Suspends Services At Kurima House Due To Plumbing Issues

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that it suspended services at ZIMRA Kurima House in Harare on 16 May 2023 due to plumbing challenges resulting in leakages.

ZIMRA is working to restore normalcy by 17 May 2023 and regrets any inconvenience caused to its clients, stakeholders and the public. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMRA said:

SUSPENSION OF SERVICES AT ZIMRA KURIMA HOUSE The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) would like to advise its valued clients, stakeholders and the public that it has suspended services at ZIMRA Kurima House in Harare today 16 May 2023. This has been necessitated by plumbing challenges resulting in leakages in the building. The Authority is working round the clock to restore normalcy by 17 May 2023. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. In the meantime, clients are encouraged to get in touch with ZIMRA through the contact details below: 08688007614 @ZIMRA_11 +263 78 272 9862 contactcentre@zimra.co.zw 0242 758891/5; 790813; 790814; 781345; 751624; 752731 e-TIP http://ecustoms.zimra.co.zw/etip

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is a government agency responsible for the administration and collection of taxes, customs duties, and other revenue streams in Zimbabwe.

ZIMRA was established in 2001 through the amalgamation of the Department of Taxes and the Department of Customs and Excise. The agency is responsible for enforcing tax laws, facilitating trade, and promoting compliance with tax regulations. ZIMRA operates at various ports of entry and exit, including airports, seaports, and border posts.

The agency also provides taxpayer education and outreach programs to inform the public about tax policies and regulations. ZIMRA plays a critical role in the Zimbabwean economy, contributing a significant portion of the country’s revenue.