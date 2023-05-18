Lesotho Imposes Indefinite Curfew Following Murder Of A Journalist

Authorities in Lesotho have imposed an indefinite curfew with the aim of reducing gun violence in the small southern African kingdom by restricting the movement of people at night.

This curfew was put into effect on Tuesday, shortly after a well-known radio journalist was fatally shot, an event that deeply affected the country, Al Jazeera reported citing a notice published in the government gazette on Tuesday. Reads the notice in part:

A curfew is imposed on all persons throughout the Kingdom of Lesotho with effect from today.

Residents in Lesotho are prohibited from being outside between 10 pm (20:00 GMT) and 4 am (02:00 GMT) as stated in a document signed by police commissioner Holomo Molibeli.

Those who fail to comply with this curfew may receive a fine or face up to two years in jail.

Police Minister Lebona Lephema stated that this measure is aimed at addressing the issue of gun violence throughout the country.

The decision to impose this curfew came after the death of journalist Ralikonelo Joki, who was shot by unknown assailants as he was leaving his workplace on Sunday night.

Joki, who hosted current affairs show on local private radio, had received death threats in relation to his work as a journalist.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for a credible investigation into Joki’s death and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Lesotho has a high number of unlicensed firearms in circulation, leading to frequent gang-related shootings in the country.