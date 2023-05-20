Man (28) Kills Villager Over Love Affair With His Wife (52)

Police in Manicaland Province have urged members of the public to settle their disputes amicably by engaging in peaceful dialogue.

The call came after a 28-year-old man who suspected that his 52-year-old wife was having an affair with a villager allegedly stoned the rival suitor to death.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Norbert Muzondo, confirmed the incident which happened in Makamba Village under Chief Chikore’s area.

He said Phillip Mufapaire of Mayo, Makoni, first punched Tichaona Karongwe before attacking him with a brick.

Karongwe sustained serious injuries and well-wishers rushed him to Nhowe Mission Hospital in the neighbouring Mashonaland East Province where he was pronounced dead. Said Insp Muzondo:

On May 6, Mufapaire from Makamba Village had an altercation with Karongwe, whom he accused of dating his wife, Agnes Fondishi. They started fighting and the incensed Mufapaire overpowered Karongwe. Fondishi heard some screams and went out to investigate. She saw Mufapaire attacking Karongwe who was lying down. Fondishi alerted neighbours and they rushed to the scene. The public effected a citizen’s arrest on Mufapaire, while others rushed Karongwe to Nhowe Mission Hospital. He, however, died before reaching Nhowe Mission Hospital. A report was made to the police. Upon interrogation, Mufapaire revealed his suspicions of an affair between Karongwe and his wife.

Murder cases emanating from domestic disputes and differences between lovers and ex-lovers have been on the rise in the country over the past few years.

More: Pindula News