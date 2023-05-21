Mutambara Says Mnangagwa's Govt Is "Incompetent, Corrupt, Authoritarian And Directionless"

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is incompetent, corrupt, authoritarian, and lacks direction.

He made the comments in his third and final book in the trilogy titled In Search of the Elusive Zimbabwean Dream: An Autobiography of Thought Leadership.

Mutambara will launch volume three of the book titled Ideas & Solutions: Deputy Prime Minister and Beyond at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday, in Harare on 30 May and in Bulawayo on 02 June.

He will also launch the same book on 08 June in Sandton, South Africa.

In an introduction seen by The Standard, Mutambara said the Zimbabwean State, which he considers a securocracy, is insecure and divided. He wrote:

Well, it never rains but it pours. This administration has proven to be hopelessly and shamelessly incompetent, corrupt, authoritarian and directionless. With the advent of the global COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the situation has degenerated further while being compounded by, among other factors, an insecure, edgy and divided securocratic state, the brazen theft of COVID-19 funding, ethnonationalism on steroids, unprecedented looting of national resources and excessive use of force against citizens. Evidently, this has led to a collapsed healthcare system, unrelenting poverty, and severe food insecurity, loss of livelihoods and dramatic shrinking of democratic space. … At the core of this national tragedy is a government whose primary raison d’être is the feudal pursuit of the insatiable financial interests of Mnangagwa’s family and clan members; at the expense of national aspirations.

Mutambara was appointed Deputy Prime Minister together with Thokozani Khupe on February 11, 2009, in a power-sharing agreement that included ZANU PF, MDC-T and MDC-N.

He has written several books which include Mechatronics and Robotics: Design and Applications (Control )(May 2000), Decentralized Estimation and Control with Applications to a modular robot (1994), and Design and Analysis of Control Systems (1999).

More: Pindula News