ZANU PF Supporters In Midlands Reject 2023 Candidates

ZANU PF supporters in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home province, Midlands, are reportedly rejecting recently elected party candidates in more than 10 constituencies.

The Standard reported sources as saying a protest vote is probable in constituencies where Mnangagwa’s allies allegedly manipulated voting during primary elections and deployed their associates to represent ZANU PF in the upcoming general elections.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, former State Security Minister Owen Ncube, politburo member Mackenzie Ncube and Tsitsi Muzenda allegedly interfered with the running of the elections by Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) and Heritage Trust to ensure that “their people” won.

The FAZ, which is controlled by the Central Intelligence Organisation and the Heritage Trust linked to the army, ran ZANU PF primary elections.

ZANU PF supporters are reportedly not happy with the party’s candidates in Zvishavane, Chirumanzi-Zibagwe, Mkoba South, Mkoba Urban, Vungu, Redcliff-Silobela, Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Gokwe North , Gokwe-Kana, Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe South, Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Mberengwa and Gokwe Sesame. The Standard quoted a party insider as saying:

In Zvishavane-Runde, more than 10 districts did not vote because ward 7 councillor Mecky Jaravaza, who is also the district coordinating chairperson (DCC), elbowed out Dumezweni Mawite and declared himself the winner. Larry Mavima was also elbowed out by the same DCC. In Mberengwa, MPs Marko Raidza and Makhosini Hlongwane were also pushed out because they were not on the July Moyo/Mudha list. In Chirumanzi district, Barbara Rwodzi ran the show and videos are there where she was forcing people to vote for her. In Shurugwi North, the sitting MP Ronald Nyathi was pushed out while in Gweru district where Zanu PF had one seat, the sitting MP for Vungu constituency, Omega Sibanda, was pushed out after ballot papers were forcibly taken away from a constituency consultant (FAZ member) by a sitting MP from Kwekwe. Brown Ndlovu, who has been a perennial loser in Chiwundura, is now the Vungu constituency candidate. In Kwekwe, Manoki Mpofu was pushed out of Silobela constituency for Jona Nyebvera while Energy Dhala Ncube, a nephew of the former State Security minister Owen Ncube was unchallenged in Kwekwe Central. In Gokwe South, they imposed Tawanda Karikoga despite the fact that he stays in South Africa while Paul Mavima was uncontested despite scandals. In Gokwe North, Mayor Wadyajena was pushed aside because he was not part of their team.

Last week, ZANU PF deployed Politburo member, Lovemore Matuke, who is secretary for security, to Midlands to deal with the simmering tensions but the meetings were poorly attended.

Mnangagwa recently said he will announce election dates before the end of the month. He said the general elections will be held in August.

More: Pindula News