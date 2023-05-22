ZANU PF Official Dies After Drinking Poison Thinking Its Alcohol

Eddie Chanetsa, the ZANU PF Chimurenga district chairman in Mazowe, allegedly died on Friday after accidentally drinking poison thinking it was alcohol.

An official confirmed that he had consumed an animal chemical he had mistaken for alcohol, which he added to a bottle of beer. Chanetsa was rushed to Howard Hospital where he was declared dead upon admission. He had been drinking small quantities of illicit beer at the time of the accident. Chanetsa’s funeral is set to take place today in Chiweshe.

An official told Bulawayo24.com that he died at Howard Hospital where he had been rushed after consuming poison. The unnamed official is quoted as saying:

I can confirm a sad incident in our district where Chanetsa mistook animal chemical that he had sought from neighbours for alcohol. He was drinking small illicit beers so he put the chemical in a bottle of beer and on his way home he drank the chemical thinking it was beer, he was rushed to Howard Hospital where he died upon admission.

How to prevent similar accidents

It is important to raise awareness about the dangers of consuming substances that are not intended for human consumption. This can be achieved through public education campaigns, especially in rural areas where such incidents are more common.

It is also important for people to properly label potentially hazardous chemicals and store them in a safe place, away from food and drink.

Additionally, individuals should exercise caution when consuming alcohol, especially when drinking in small and unregulated establishments.

Finally, emergency medical services should be easily accessible in case of accidental ingestion, and prompt medical attention should be sought in such cases.