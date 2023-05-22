The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reminds motorists to stop, render first aid, and report accidents to the police. ZRP Esigodini is investigating a hit-and-run accident on May 21, 2023, where an unknown woman (approximately 30 years old) died after being hit by an unknown motorist at the 64-kilometre mark on Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. According to a police statement seen by Pindula News, the motorist did not stop after the accident. Reads the statement:

The ZRP reiterates that motorists must stop, render first aid and report accidents to the Police. ZRP Esigodini is investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown woman (approximately 30) died after being hit by an unknown motorist on 21/05/23 at the 64 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident.

In another incident, an unidentified man died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist on May 21, 2023, along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Bradford School Turnoff. Anyone with information is urged to report it to the nearest police station.

Police urge anyone with information on the cases to report to the nearest police station.

Hit-and-run incidents have been a growing problem in Zimbabwe. In some cases, hit-and-run incidents result in serious injuries or fatalities, and the failure to report such incidents is considered a criminal offence in Zimbabwe.

There are various reasons why motorists may run after hitting pedestrians. Some drivers may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident, and they may flee to avoid being caught and charged with driving under the influence or other criminal offences.

Other drivers may not have valid licenses or insurance, and they may flee to avoid being caught and penalized for their actions.

Additionally, some drivers may panic after causing an accident, especially if they fear being attacked by angry bystanders or prosecuted by the authorities. However, fleeing the scene of an accident is a serious offence, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been cracking down on hit-and-run incidents to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has been urging motorists to stop and report accidents to the police, but hit-and-run incidents continue to occur.