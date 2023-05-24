Car Crash Kills 2 Zimbabwean Salvation Army Leaders Near Gaborone

A tragic car accident just outside Gaborone on Saturday morning claimed the lives of two Zimbabwean Salvation Army church leaders, Major Sheila Rutanhira and Major Isaiah Motsi, as well as Pretty Tore.

The surviving spouse of Major Motsi, Siphiwe, was fortunate to survive the crash. The leaders had been returning to their post in Botswana after attending a funeral in Zimbabwe. The Salvation Army Zimbabwe issued a statement expressing shock and grief at the loss of these esteemed members.

Siphiwe Motsi is receiving medical attention for injuries to her hand and jaw and is expected to undergo surgery at Mahalapye Hospital. Reads the church’s statement:

The territory is in shock following the promotion to glory of Major Sheila Rutanhira (DDWM Botswana), Major Isaiah Motsi (Corps Officer Gaborone) and Pretty Tore in a car crash in Ditebe near Gaborone. Major Siphiwe Motsi, who survived the accident, is reportedly stable. She has been admitted and is awaiting surgery on her fractured hand and jaw on Monday at Mahalapye Hospital. More details will be released.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming, with the remains of the deceased set to be repatriated to Zimbabwe.

The cause of the accident was not stated.