ZimPapers Journalists Declare Incapacitation Due To Low Salaries

Journalists at ZimPapers, including the Chronicle, Sunday News, The Herald, uMthunywa, and B-Metro, have declared incapacitation due to low salaries from the government.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) said it is disturbed by this development and has released a statement on the matter. The reporters are paid the equivalent of USD150, which has been eroded by continuous inflation and price increases.

They are also facing understaffed newsrooms, heavy workloads, and a lack of basic tools. The reporters have tried to engage with the employer for an amicable resolution but with no luck. Until their demands are met, they will not be reporting for duty.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Union calls for ZimPapers to seriously address the challenges faced by the reporters in light of the difficult economic situation. Reads the statement: