Muvevi’s Mental Examination Report Still Pending

Murder-accused former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvevi on Wednesday virtually appeared at the court for his routine remand before Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He is facing four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The Herald reported that Muvevi recently through his lawyer Blessed Matandira claimed that he was mentally unstable and needed to be taken to a psychiatrist for a mental examination.

In his application, which was granted by Mangosi, Matandira said Muvevi was incoherent and exhibited some mental problems during their engagements.

The outcome of the mental examination is still pending.

The magistrate remanded Muvevi in custody to 09 June pending trial at the High Court.

Muvevi allegedly shot and killed Nyarai Round (33) of Domboshava on 19 November 2022, Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, officer-in-charge of Hwedza police station Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, a barman at Ruzema Bottlestore, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza on 13 January 2023.

Muvevi allegedly attempted to kill Tendai Mugova, a police officer at Hwedza Camp on 13 January and Raphael Nyahwema at Mutare Boys High School on 14 January as he sought to escape to Mozambique.

Muvevi then skipped the border into Mozambique where he was arrested on 15 January and brought back to Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News