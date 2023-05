Stray Brick Kills Man (53) Watching Fistfight Between Two Brothers

A 53-year-old Guruve man was struck and killed by a stray brick that was thrown during a fight between two brothers that he was watching.

Police said Tongai Magocha was watching a fistfight between Edward Chiyanike and his elder brother Encos Chiyanike at Tenanog Farm Shops on Monday when tragedy struck. Police said:

Police in Guruve have arrested Edward Chiyanike (33) in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Tongai Magocha (53) died on 23/05/23 after being struck with a brick on the head on 22/05/23 at Tenanog Farm Shops. The suspect was fighting with his elder brother, Encos Chiyanike (40) when an onlooker, Nyasha Mapfumo (25) refrained the duo from fighting. This did not go well with the suspect who picked the brick and threw it towards Nyasha Mapfumo, who dodged the brick resulting in it hitting the victim.

Last month, an 18-year-old woman who was fighting with her two boyfriends was arrested for murder after she missed one of her lovers and accidentally struck a bystander.

The bystander fell into a drain and was rushed to the hospital while unconscious, where he died.

In Zimbabwe, unintentional or accidental killing may be classified as culpable homicide.

Culpable homicide refers to the killing of another person due to negligence, recklessness, or carelessness.

Those convicted of the crime could face imprisonment or other penalties, depending on the severity of the offence and other factors involved in the case.

More: Pindula News