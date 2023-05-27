Masvingo Whiz Kid Is Africa’s Best Geography Student

A Zimbabwean learner has received an Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award after being adjudged the examination board’s 7th best Geography student in the World.

Hezel Chitsinde, a learner at Utsinda Christian College near Mpandawana in Gutu is Cambridge’s best Geography student for Africa and Zimbabwe after sitting for the Ordinary Level November 2022 examinations.

Hezel scored an A+ in Geography, Christian College deputy principal Martha Mukomondera confirmed to The Mirror. She said:

Hezel is a hardworking student and deserves the award. Her success is born out of hard work and the school’s mission to strive for the best. I encourage other students to follow in her footsteps because all we want is to excel.

Hezel received her prestigious award at a function held at a Harare hotel on Wednesday.

The prize was handed over by Cambridge Country director Ronald Davies.

She obtained four A+ in Economics, Geography, Business Studies and History, and four As in Combined Science, English Language, Mathematics and Shona.

Hezel, who is a former Junior Member of Parliament (MP) for Gutu North, is now doing Lower Sixth at the same school studying Mathematics, Economics and Business Studies.

Utsinda College is a boarding school run by Professor Rangarirai Masanganise.

