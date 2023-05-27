UPDATED: Mnangagwa Says He Will Announce Election Date On Monday

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will announce the date for the General Elections on Monday, reported the Chronicle.

Speaking in Binga this Saturday at the official commissioning of classroom blocks at Mabobolo Secondary School under Chief Pashu, Mnangagwa said:

I will be announcing the election date the day after tomorrow (Monday). When elections are conducted every person in Binga should safeguard our heritage by voting. If we do not vote properly people without Zimbabwe at heart will take over. We must protect it and preserve our heritage.

Last month Mnangagwa revealed that he will announce the election date towards the end of May.

Section 38 of the Electoral Act empowers the President to proclaim the date for harmonised elections after consultation with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Correction: An earlier report indicated that Mnangagwa said he will announce the election date tomorrow (Sunday) and this has been updated.

More: Pindula News