Police Arrest Four Armed Robbery Suspects In Bulawayo

Police have arrested four suspect armed robbers in Bulawayo and Umguza leading to the recovery of a gas-operated pellet gun, two axes, a machete, a bolt cutter, two pairs of school shoes, a bag, groceries and several balaclavas.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Vusumuzi Mguni (24), Mbekezeli Moyo (33), Andile Mudana (25) and Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni (27) in connection with armed robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo from 11th April 2023 to 23rd May 2023.

On 25th May 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo arrested Vusumuzi Mguni for a case of robbery which occurred at a certain homestead at Zangewani Village, Sigola, Umguza on 10th May 2023 and an armed robbery that occurred at Council for the Blind Bulawayo.

The suspect implicated, Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni, Uyapho Ndlovu (who is on remand at Khami Prison for other robbery cases), Prosper Moyo alias Professor, Prince Dube and Mukaya.

Vusumuzi Mguni led the detectives to Hawkflight Terminus where Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni was arrested after a shootout.

Nkazimulo Ndimande Nyoni was shot in the left thigh and is admitted at a local hospital in Bulawayo.

The arrest led to the recovery of a gas-operated pellet gun, two axes, a machete, a bolt cutter, two pairs of school shoes, a bag, groceries and several balaclavas.

Visumusi Muguni further led the detectives to the arrest of other suspects, Mbekezeli Moyo and Andile Mudana, leading to the recovery of groceries, cosmetics, blankets, kango pots and various clothing, among other valuables.

The suspects are linked to a robbery case that occurred on 11th April 2023 at a certain house in Lovedale Bulawayo, where US$ 785.00, and ZAR 1300.00 cash, beer, two cellphones, meat and fish were stolen, and another robbery case which occurred on 12th April 2023 at a certain house in Mbundane, Bulawayo where US$44.00 and ZAR 350-00 and other valuables worth US$700.00 were stolen.

The suspects also cleared a case of robbery which occurred on 23rd May 2023 at a certain house along Gilchrist Road, Norwood, Bulawayo where the complainant was attacked before household goods, two cellphones and groceries were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects identified as, Prosper Moyo alias Professor, Prince Dube, Mukaya and JB.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations targeting robbery syndicates have been intensified throughout the country.

The Police assure the public that they will account for all robbery suspects and ensure the law takes its course.