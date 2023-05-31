ZEC Extends Voters' Roll Inspection Deadline To 01 June

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has extended the voters’ roll inspection exercise to 01 June 2023.

ZEC opened the voters’ roll for inspection on Saturday and the process was supposed to end on 31 May.

In a statement issued on Monday night, ZEC said the exercise, initially scheduled to end today, would run until Thursday. ZEC said:

The voters’ roll inspection exercise has been extended to June 1, 2023. ZEC is calling upon members of the public to visit inspection centres where they indicated they will vote at only and not at any inspection centre.

The voters’ roll inspection exercise was previously scheduled to start on 27 May but logistical challenges delayed the opening of centres across the country.

On Monday, ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana sought to assure prospective voters that they will not be disenfranchised amid reports that some names are missing from the voters’ roll while other voters have been transferred to polling stations more than 60km away from their places of residence.

Voters across the country including sitting members of Parliament from the opposition say their names are missing from the voters’ roll.

Some of the registered voters whose names are missing from the voters’ roll voted in the March 2022 by-elections.

