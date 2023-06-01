ZANU PF, CCC Leaders Seat And Eat Together - Chapman

The leader of the opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) Robert Chapman has claimed that ZANU PF and CCC leaders “seat and eat at the same table” and take Zimbabweans who vote for them for granted.

Chapman made the remarks while addressing journalists on the sidelines of a meeting with party members in Dangamvura, Mutare on Saturday.

He said ZANU PF and CCC leaders were too close to each other and don’t care about the welfare of Zimbabweans. Said Chapman:

There was great opportunity and light at the end of the tunnel when we had the GNU (Government of National Unity). We started seeing Zimbabwe becoming more prosperous and things started to change. Unfortunately, those folks that were in the GNU are still part of the system right now. They sit and eat at the same table. They were even given US$40 000 (housing loans) each. Those people own companies together, they represent each other in their business and lawyers from the opposition are representing companies owned by officials from the ruling party founded fraudulently. If you have a councillor or an MP and the system has not been working for you for a long period in your area, then it is high time you removed them from office. Why would you vote for a person who has been in power for a long period but without bringing development, then why should we continue voting for those people?

Chapman warned Zimbabweans that it would be another wasted five years if they vote for ZANU PF in the upcoming general elections.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised general election [presidential, parliamentary and local authority] on 23 August 2023.

