Pronouncing A Runoff Date "Dumb", Says Mzembi, But Madhuku, Moyo Disagree

Self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi says President Emmerson was wrong in announcing the date for the presidential election runoff/re-run, describing the move as “dumb”.

Mnangagwa proclaimed 23 August 2023 as the date for general elections and 02 October as the day for a run-off for the election of the office of the President.

Posting on Twitter, Mzembi said announcing the date for the presidential election before the general elections introduces doubt of success in the first round. He said:

Pronouncing a Runoff date is a dumb move! It introduces the DOUBT of success in the 1st Round.

The provision has always been there but never invoked because there was CONFIDENCE Ruling Party Presidential Candidate would make it first round.

However, self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo disagreed with Mzembi’s assertion, saying this is “a standard practice in constitutional democracies”. Said Moyo:

Yes. The 2013 election proclamation issued by President Robert Mugabe fixed 11th September 2013 as the day of a presidential runoff election if one had been needed. This is normal, common, and a standard practice in constitutional democracies to avoid uncertainty, confusion, or chaos in the event the result of a presidential election with multiple candidates is inconclusive and requires a runoff!

Speaking to State media recently, National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader and University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, Lovemore Madhuku said:

By law, the President is required to simultaneously announce the election date and the run-off date in case there is no candidate who gets 50 percent of the valid votes cast and above. The top two candidates in the 23 August elections automatically qualify for the run-off and the winner is required to garner 50 percent plus one vote.

Zimbabwe held its first-ever presidential run-off also known as a re-run in 2008.

However, Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew from the race citing violence against his supporters and ZANU PF’s Robert Mugabe was declared the winner after the election.

