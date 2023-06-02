Zimbabwean Man Arrested While Selling Pangolins In South Africa

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean man was among four men arrested in South Africa by the Hawks while allegedly selling two pangolins at Mahikeng Mall.

Deon Clamans Mubhada, two South African nationals Kabelo McDonald Batsi (36), and Tebogo Kodwa (28), as well as Botswana national Lesego Siana (45) appeared before the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in North West.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame said the matter was adjourned till 06 June for verification of the statuses of the accused people in preparation for the bail application. IOL quoted Mamothame as saying:

They are facing two charges of contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 10 of 2004 after they were found in possession of two pangolins… The Hawks report revealed that information that was followed up, led to the arrest of the four at Mahikeng Mall where they were found in possession of the endangered species, allegedly trying to sell them. They will remain in police custody until the next court appearance set for a bail application. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to establish more facts on the matter. Owing to the serious nature of such offences in the province, a senior State advocate, advocate Benny Kalakgosi, has been allocated the case to ensure that the four are brought to book successfully.

Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said:

Members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested four suspects aged between 29 and 45, in Mahikeng on 30 May 2023, following their attempt to sell two pangolins for R200 000. The team was following up on information regarding the suspects who were allegedly looking for a buyer for the pangolins. The quartet was cornered at Mahikeng Mall where they were found in possession of the endangered species.

Endangered species are those that are at risk of extinction because of a sudden rapid decrease in their population or a loss of their critical habitat.

According to the National Geographic Society, species become endangered for two main reasons: loss of habitat and loss of genetic variation.

