Wicknell Chivayo: I Prayed For 3 Years Before Importing Vehicles $3.5m Worth Vehicles

Wicknell Chivayo has claimed that he had been praying for over three years for six luxurious vehicles worth about 3.5 million dollars he imported recently and that his success is a result of his faith in God. In a social media post seen by Pindula News, Chivayo expressed his love for cars and apologized for any offence caused by buying so many vehicles at once. He said:

SOME WEEKEND MOTIVATION…My cars look SO FLY you wouldn’t want to park next to me…Please dont be offended I’m a very HUMBLE GUY who just loves cars…ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM, ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN, ROLLS ROYCE GHOST, 2022 MERCEDES BENZ S500 4MATIC, 2023 RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY D350 SV and 2023 MERCEDES BENZ MAYBACH GLS600…I must apologize and i meant no disrespect to anyone buying so many cars at once but these are just cars I’ve always dreamt of and wanted so badly…I had been sleeping on top of MOUNTAINS praying so hard for over 3 years now…GOD had to ANSWER me because he is indeed THE GREATEST.. I’m saying, and I say this without any fear of contradiction, WE ARE CRUISING NICELY…3,5 MILLION U.S.D WELL SPENT on my fleet… …

Chivayo’s post provides insight into his personal life and his values, including his love for luxury cars and his faith. However, some may view his display of wealth as insensitive, given the economic challenges faced by many Zimbabweans.

Chivayo has not been the public’s favourite person over the multi-million dollar 100MW Gwanda Solar Project which has failed to take off since 2015. They believe he misused public funds meant for the solar project.

Chivayo, an ex-convict, blames his company’s failure to complete the project on a nine-year-long court battle between him and the government after power utility ZESA tried to terminate its contract with his Intratek.

This is happening when Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a severe power shortage caused by ageing power generation equipment, corruption, and irregular rainfall.