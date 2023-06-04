Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill: How MPs Voted, What The Bill Says

Zimbabwe’s National House of Assembly, which serves as the lower house of the country’s Parliament, passed the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, meant to punish citizens who “wilfully damage the sovereignty and national interest” of Zimbabwe.

The bill includes several amendments to existing laws, including increased penalties for illegal drug offences, mandatory sentences for rape, and measures to address abuse of authority by public servants. However, the amendments related to political activities have garnered significant attention from the public. These changes, referred to as the “Patriotic Bill,” seek to punish individuals for what the bill’s proponents consider “unpatriotic acts.”

Before providing further explanation, it is important to note how the Members of Parliament voted on the Patriotic Bill.

17 MPs voted against the bill, namely;

Hon. Biti L. T., Hon. Chamisa S., Hon. Chibaya A., Hon. Chidakwa J., Hon. Chidziva H., Hon. Chimina L., Hon. Hamauswa S., Hon. Hwende C., Hon. Matewu C., Hon. Mliswa T. P., Hon. Murai E., Hon. Mutseyami C. P., Hon. Sibanda D. P., Hon. Siband L., Hon. Tekeshe D., Hon. Tembo M., and Hon. Tobaiwa J.

99 MPs voted in favour of the bill, including:

Hon. Chanda G., Hon. Chibagu G., Hon. Chiduwa C., Hon. Chikukwa M.R., Hon. Chinotimba J., Hon. Chipato A., Hon. Chiwetu J.Z., Hon. Chombo M., Hon. Dutiro P., Hon. Dzepasi G., Hon. Dzuma S., Hon. Gandawa M.A., Hon. Gezi T., Hon. Gorerino O., Hon. Gumbo J.M., Hon. Gwanetsa. K.K., Hon. Kabozo. S., Hon. Kapuya F., Hon. Karikoga T., Hon. Karoro D., Hon. Karumazondo M.T., Hon. Kashambe M.T., Hon. Kashiri C., Hon. Maboyi. R.M., Hon. Madiwa C., Hon. Madziva S., Hon. Makari Z.H., Hon. Makoni R.R., Hon. Mandiwanzira S.C, Hon. Mangwiro J.C., Hon. Marikisi N., Hon Maronge C., Hon. Masango C.P., Hon. Mashonganyika D., Hon. Matangira T.R., Hon. Mataranyika D.M., Hon. Mathe S., Hon. Matsikenyere N., Hon. Mavetera T.A., Hon. Mavima P., Hon. Mawite D., Mguni Hlalani., Hon. Mhlanga J.N., Hon. Mhona F.T., Hon. Mkandla M., Hon. Mkaratigwa E., Hon. Moyo E., Hon. Moyo Priscila., Hon. Moyo T., Hon. Mpame C., Hon. Mpofu M. M., Hon. Mpofu R., Hon. Muchimwe P. T., Hon. Mudyiwa M., Hon. Mukuhlani T., Hon. Mukunyaidze S. E. I., Hon. Munetsi J., Hon. Murambiwa O., Hon. Murire J (Rtd) Col. Dr., Hon. Musakwa E., Hon. Musanhi K. S., Hon. Musikavanhu D. A., Hon. Musiyiwa R., Hon. Muswere J., Hon. Mutambisi C., Hon. Mutomba W., Hon. Ncube E., Hon. Ncube Soul., Hon. Ndlovu M. N., Hon. Nduna D. T., Hon. Nguluvhe A., Hon. Ngwenya S., Hon. Nhambo F., Hon. Nhari V., Hon. Nkani A., Hon. Nkomo M., Hon. Nyabani T., Hon. Nhati R. R., Hon. Nyere C., Hon. Paradza K., Hon. Phuti D., Hon. Raidza M., Hon. Saizi T., Hon. Seremwe B., Hon. Sewera J. N., Hon. Shirichena E., Hon. Shumbamhini H., Hon. Sibanda O., Hon. Simbanegavi Y., Hon. Sithole Josiah., Hon. Soda Z., Hon. Togarepi P., Hon. Matuke L., Hon. Tongofa M., Hon. Tsuura N., Hon. Wadyajena J. M., Hon. Zemura L., Hon. Ziyambi Z., and Hon. Zizhou M.

The tellers for the vote were Hon. Matewu C., Hon. Raidza and Hon. Togarepi.

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill has been passed by Parliament and will go to the Senate, then to the President for signing into law.

The Bill makes it a crime to participate in any meeting where sanctions or trade boycotts against Zimbabwe are considered or planned, regardless of whether the sanctions are targeted or general.

Similarly, it is a crime to attend a meeting where there is talk of military intervention or the overthrow of the constitutional government in Zimbabwe.

If someone raises these issues at a meeting and you then promote or encourage them, you may be charged with a crime, even if you did not know the agenda beforehand. Punishments for offenders are not specified in the Bill.

