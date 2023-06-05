Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Warns Of Bogus Officials Posing As ZIMRA Representatives

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has issued a public notice, warning members of the public to be vigilant about individuals posing as ZIMRA officials. The fraudsters, who identify themselves as tax auditors, use various names and tactics to solicit bribes from unsuspecting clients.

ZIMRA has advised its clients to be cautious and to avoid falling for these criminal demands. The statement outlines that all ZIMRA tax auditors approach clients in pairs, wear ZIMRA uniforms, and carry valid staff identity cards. Clients are also reminded that ZIMRA tax auditors never ask for cash deposits into personal bank accounts. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMRA also said all financial transactions between ZIMRA and clients are done through ZIMRA bank accounts. Reads the notice:

PUBLIC NOTICE SECURITY ALERT- BOGUS ZIMRA OFFICIALS ON A PROWL

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise its valued clients, members of staff and the public in general to be on the lookout for fraudsters posing as ZIMRA officials. The fraudsters masquerading as tax auditors use various names such as, Tigere, Takura, F. Mushonga, Sirnbarashe Bizah, Phillip Makumbe, Tonderai Makumbe, Mamvura, D. Musakwa, B. Masango, Chibungu, Kunaka, Mamure, Ncube, Shumba and Chikodzonge.

The bogus tax auditors randomly change names. When they meet resistance from clients, they become evasive and threaten them with unspecified actions. It has been observed that they are in the habit of sending SMSs and call taxpayers announcing their intention to conduct tax audits. Subsequently, they solicit bribes from unsuspecting clients so as not to have their tax accounts audited.

ZIMRA clients are advised to be wary of such fraudsters and to avoid falling for their criminal demands. Clients are encouraged to be aware, that:

• ZIMRA is not associated with and has no links with the bogus tax auditors masquerading as ZIMRA officials.

• All ZIMRA tax auditors approach clients in pairs, clad in ZIMRA uniforms and carry with them valid staff identity cards.

• When on duty, all ZIMRA tax auditors do not ask for cash or any form of monetary deposits into their personal bank accounts nor cash.

• All financial transactions between ZIMRA and clients are done through ZIMRA bank accounts.

• ZIMRA clients should not be intimidated into unnecessarily parting with their money or any other material things through actions of the bogus ZIMRA tax auditors.

Anyone who has been approached by the fraudsters should immediately report to nearest Zimbabwe Republic Police station, nearest ZIMRA Offices, ZIMRA liaison officers, or contact ZIMRA as follows:

General lines : 0242758891-5 Call centre 08688007614 Econet toll free 0808190 Telecel toll free 0732880880 Netone toll free 0814880 WhatsApp 0712790972/0772135690 SMS 0712790972 Email webmaster@zimra.co.zw or pr@zimra.co.zw