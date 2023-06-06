Mnangagwa A Crude Tribalist Clansman - Mutambara

Former Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has described the late former President Robert Mugabe as a sophisticated tribalist adding his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a crude tribalist.

Tribalism refers to the behaviour and attitudes that stem from strong loyalty to one’s own social group or tribe, often at the expense of other groups.

Speaking at the launch of his latest book, “Ideas and Solutions: In Search of the Elusive Zimbabwean Dream”, in Bulawayo last Friday, Mutambara said:

Clansmanship, ethnonationalism, ethnicity, those words are there, people say no, you do not use tribalism, it’s an old term. There is tribalism in Zimbabwe. Mugabe was a tribalist, a bit sophisticated. This one (ED) is very crude, the current leader is a crude tribalist clansman, we need to fix that. … What I am saying to you is there is a serious problem of ethnicity in this country.

Mutambara also said his book will explain why issues like the Gold Mafia happen in government. He said:

My book will explain to you why these things happen. My book will show you why we have tribalism in Zimbabwe. My book will show you why Zunaid Moti paid the Vice-President and the President for the coup and paid the judge. My book will explain those farms.

“Gold Mafia” is a four-part investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) which exposed alleged gold smuggling gangs in Southern Africa.

The gangs help criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars, getting rich themselves while plundering their nations.

Mutambara said he offered solutions through his book because it was not enough to identify problems without offering solutions.

