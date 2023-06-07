Kenya: Shakahola Massacre Death Toll Rises To 251

The number of bodies exhumed in the Shakahola forest in Kenya has risen to 251 after 9 more bodies were found on Tuesday following the resumption of the exhumations.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said that the number of rescues remains 95 and arrests 35, reported NTV.

At least 93 bodies have undergone DNA tests.

Only 19 bodies have been identified by family members as 613 people were reported to be missing.

The Shakahola massacre is linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan religious leader who allegedly led what is now referred to as the Kenyan starvation cult.

Mackenzie allegedly convinced more than 200 followers to fast themselves to death, believing that they would have a chance to get to heaven before the end of the world.

He founded and leads the Good News International Church which later relocated to Malindi, a coastal town in Kenya near a forest called Shakahola in Kilifi county where he has a farm.

Mackenzie used the farm as the burial ground for his followers who starved themselves to death under his orders, hence the Shakahola Forest Massacre.

More: Pindula News