Premier Soccer League Takes Three-week Break

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has suspended all matches for three weeks with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 07 June, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said league action will resume on 01 July 2023.

She said the suspension of topflight matches has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium. Said Bare:

This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on the 1st of July 2023. This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate. We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches.

The National Sports Stadium, which is managed by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), currently provides home ground for eight teams, almost half the number of teams in the 18-team league.

The stadium is home to CAPS United, Dynamos, Yadah, Herentals, ZPC Kariba, Simba Bhora, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

The owners of Rufaro Stadium, the Harare City Council, are currently renovating the facility which when completed, will ease pressure on the National Sports Stadium.

