ZRP Arrest Man (23) Linked To 4 Rape, 13 Robbery Cases

Police in Mashonaland West Province have arrested a 23-year-old suspect in connection with cases of unlawful entry and theft, rape and robbery.

Bright Zaranyika alias Svosve allegedly committed the offences between 28 November 2022 and 05 June 2023 in Makonde, Hurungwe and Karoi.

The arrest was confirmed by ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement on Thursday. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Bright Zaranyika alias Svosve (23) in connection with cases of unlawful entry and theft, rape and robbery which occurred between 28th November 2022 and 05th June 2023 in Makonde, Hurungwe and Karoi. On 05th June 2023 detectives from CID Karoi acted on received information and arrested the suspect at a bus stop in Chikuti, while he was waiting for his wife in order to escape to Beitbridge. The suspect is linked to three (3) cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft, 13 cases of robbery and four (4) cases of rape. He is clearing a case of unlawful entry into premises which occurred on 28th November 2022 in which a 0.22 LR Bryno rifle was stolen in Magunje and another case of unlawful entry into premises and theft where US$2000 cash, a gas tank and various clothing were stolen on 11th May 2023 at a homestead at Magunje Growth Point. Further, the suspect is linked to a case of rape and robbery which occurred on 24th March 2023 in a bush near Jingison bus stop along Karoi- Magunje Road where a woman was raped before US$4, as well as ZWL$500 cash, was stolen and another case of robbery which occurred on 05th June 2023 where a cellphone, US$480.00 cash and 11 grammes of gold were stolen.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Police have intensified operations targeting robbery and fraud syndicates throughout the country.

He urged members of the public to be alert and report all criminal acts on time to the police for the law to take its course.

More: Pindula News