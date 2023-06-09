EcoCash Zimbabwe Reduces IMT Tax On USD Transactions From 2% To 1%
EcoCash Zimbabwe has reduced IMT Tax on USD transactions from 2 percent to 1 percent. In a message sent to this reporter, the Mobile Money service provider said:
Dear Customer
IMT Tax on USD Transactions has been reduced from 2% to 1%. Total send money charge is now 2.3%. To send US$10 you will be charged 23 cents only.
Ecocash users can
- Transfer (send) money across all networks
- Pay for goods and services locally and internationally
- Pay bills such as school fees, Council utility bills (water, rates), DSTV, etc
- Withdraw money (Cash-Out)
- Buy Econet prepaid airtime, text, and data bundles or pay a directly connect account for yourself and other Econet subscribers
- Make secure online payments
- Receive money from diaspora
- Deposit money (Cash-In)
- Save money
- Access loans
- Link EcoCash wallet to their bank accounts