Kombi Crew And Passengers Survive Attempted Robbery

A 48-year-old commuter omnibus (kombi) driver and his passengers survived a robbery attempt when a four-member gang allegedly blocked their vehicle and damaged the windscreen with an axe.

One of the accused, Thembani Dube appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing a charge of attempted robbery and malicious damage to property. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody until 21 June on $200,000 bail.

It is alleged that on 17 May, Moffat Moyo was driving a Toyota Hiace with five passengers and a conductor on board along Khami Road when they were blocked by Dube and his accomplices driving a black Honda Fit.

B-Metro further reports that Dube’s three accomplices, who are still at large, got out of their vehicle and asked for a wheel spanner from Moyo. When Moyo questioned why they needed it, one of the suspects carrying an axe instructed him to switch off the engine.

Moyo reversed his vehicle and sped off with one suspect clinging to the driver’s door while another threw an axe that damaged the windscreen. The suspects then gave chase, but Moyo managed to speed off and report the matter to the police. The value of the damaged windscreen is US$120.