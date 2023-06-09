RBZ Has Assured That Nostro Balances Are Safe, Can Still Be Used - ZNCC

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has issued a note to its members saying the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has assured that Nostro balances and liquidity in the overall banking system are safe and secure and can be used for external payments as before.

This followed claims of unfunded Nostro balances circulating on social media. The organization said it is closely monitoring financial sector developments to safeguard its members’ interests. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Chamber notes with concern the unconfirmed claims on alleged restrictions around withdrawing cash against Nostro balances. ZNCC said: