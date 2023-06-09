RBZ's FIU Warns Against Businesses Manipulating Foreign Exchange Rate

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a statement warning businesses against engaging in illegal forward pricing practices that manipulate the foreign exchange rate. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the FIU notes that businesses are allowed to apply a margin of up to 10% above the interbank exchange rate under the law. However, some businesses are engaging in non-compliance with legal limits and manipulating the exchange rate, resulting in “unjustified” pricing of goods and services that negatively affect the consumers.

The FIU emphasizes that such practices are illegal and detrimental to the economy and warns that it will take remedial and punitive measures against delinquent businesses. These measures include imposing administrative fines, freezing culprits’ bank accounts indefinitely, referring culprits to relevant authorities for suspension/revocation of trading or operating licenses, and prosecution. The FIU urges the public to report non-compliance by businesses and provides WhatsApp hotline numbers for reporting. Reads the statement: