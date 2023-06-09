Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe: There Is Sufficient Foreign Currency

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has issued a statement reassuring the public that there is sufficient foreign currency in the market to meet the needs and demands of banks’ customers. In the statement seen by Pindula News, the central bank notes that the foreign exchange liquidity position of banks stands at 60% in both cash and balances held with foreign corresponding banks.

The Bank has dismissed claims made by certain bank media that funds held in foreign currency accounts (Nostro accounts) are not foreign exchange and that the use of international debit MasterCard and credit cards has been deactivated. The Bank emphasizes that these claims are unfounded and do not represent the true state of the foreign exchange liquidity position in the economy. The Bank has also noted that two banks, FBC Bank Limited and BancABC Limited, which were cited as having deactivated card services, have since issued statements distancing themselves from the circulating claims on social media. Reads the statement signed by the Governor, John P Mangudya: