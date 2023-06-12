POTRAZ Plans To Educate Citizens About The Data Protection Act

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) says it will be conducting public sensitisation and awareness workshops across the country to educate citizens about their rights as enshrined under the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act was gazetted on 11 March 2022 and the aim of the Act is to increase cyber security in order to build confidence and trust in the secure use of information and communication technologies by data controllers, their representatives and data subjects.

In a public notice, POTRAZ Director-General, Gift Machengete said the workshops will start in Harare Province on 20, 22, and 27 June 2023, and transport will be availed for ferry attendees to the venues. Reads the notice:

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), as the Designated Data Protection Authority of Zimbabwe, would like to inform all citizens that their online activities generate a trail of data as websites and applications collect data on among other things, individual behaviours and interests. Some organisations also collect and process personal information for various purposes. To ensure personal data is protected from abuse or manipulation, Government has enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07]. The Act ensures that individuals have better control over their personal information and that this information is processed for a legitimate purpose and in a lawful, fair and transparent manner. In this regard, POTRAZ is organising public sensitisation and awareness workshops across the country to educate data subjects about their rights as enshrined under the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], beginning with Harare Province on 20, 22 and 27 June 2023. Transport to the workshops will be available for registered participants only from the Main Post Office along Innez Terrace Ave at 0800 hours and back at 1430 hours.

Machengete said those who intend to participate should register by clicking on https://www.potraz.gov.zw/?page_id=2439 or send an email with your contact details to the.regulator@potraz.gov.zw. For more details, you can contact POTRAZ on +263 242 333032/46/48.

