Telecel Zimbabwe Employees Declare Incapacitation

Telecel Zimbabwe employees have declared incapacitation saying the company’s management’s failure to find a solution to the challenges facing the firm has reduced them to destitutes.

Speaking on behalf of workers, Business, Communications and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general David Mhambare said:

We are worried as a union because workers have been reduced to destitutes as management has failed to find solutions to the challenges bedevilling the company. Workers are resigning in numbers and most have resorted to resigning and signing six-month contracts so that they get terminal benefits and pensions from Zimnat.

Mambare said the lowest-paid Telecel employee was getting ZWL$70 000 plus US$100 transport, which is paid weekly. He added:

The salaries are not economic and are meaningless in light of the current hyperinflation environment.

In a letter copied to the Allied Workers Union by a member of the workers’ committee, Telecel employees said they are financially incapacitated to continue reporting for work. The letter reads in part:

This letter serves to advise that with effect from June 8, employees will not be able to report for duty as they have stated that they no longer have transport money and have fallen into serious arrears as there is no salary being paid. They regret to advise that they have exhausted all avenues for borrowing money for transport and basic living expenses. Staff are stating that, until remuneration issues have been resolved, they cannot afford to come to work. Staff regrets to state the fact that, as much as they have been very loyal to the company, and continue to report for work religiously using borrowed funds, they are in a very deep financial crisis.

In June 2022, Telecel employees embarked on a strike in protest over low salaries.

The workers claimed incapacitation and also complained about Telecel’s failure to remit their medical aid and funeral policy contributions despite deducting the money from them.

Mhambare claimed that most of the company’s workers’ salaries are below ZWL$35 000.

More: Pindula News