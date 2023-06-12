ZEP Permit Holders Urged To Quickly Apply For Other Visas

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa has urged Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders to take advantage of the South African Government’s new six-month grace period to apply for mainstream work permits.

This comes after the SA Government recently extended the validity of the ZEP permits which were set to expire on 30 June 2023, by another six months, to 31 December 2023.

In an interview with CITE, the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Nicholas Ngqabutho Mabhena, said:

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa welcomes this decision and understands that this period must be hastily used by our community to migrate to mainstream work permits. We are happy that the minister considered input made via the African Diaspora Forum (ADF), which we are an affiliate of among other organisations which may have added input on the state of applications.

He said Zimbabweans with low skills who are unable to obtain mainstream permits are encouraged to apply for waivers that will allow them to apply for the permits. Said Mabhena:

We remind them that the waiver letter is not a permit and they still must submit their application for a mainstream permit before the new deadline.

Mabhena also noted that Zimbabweans are struggling to submit their applications due to South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs’ VFS, the visa application centre’s poor website response rates and timeouts, the issue of booking slot unavailability, and the additional premium lounge costs. He said:

We engage the VFS to open the Midrand and or any other ZEP-dedicated facility to ease the pressure of booking slots and have asked them to give value to the fee paid by applicants. We have asked them to increase the capacity of their website and attend to the constant errors this site gives applicants, including the very low timeout period while entering among other technical glitches. We hope these engagements bear fruit and help expedite the applications.

On Wednesday, 07 June, South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the validity of the ZEP permits.

He said the holder of a ZEP permit will be allowed to enter and exit South Africa, provided they comply with all entry or exit requirements.

ZEP holders would not be required to present an exemption permit or authorisation letter to remain in the country during the extension period.

More: Pindula News