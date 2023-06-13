Mthuli Ncube Accused Of Damaging Underground Water Pipe In Bulawayo

According to CITE, City of Bulawayo councillors recently criticised Ncube for embarking on the road rehabilitation project without seeking approval from the local authority. Reported CITE:

Earth moving machines hired to rehabilitate some of the Cowdray Park roads as part of an election campaign by ZANU PF aspiring MP for Cowdray Park constituency Prof Mthuli Ncube reportedly damaged a water pipe near the Caravan area. Water supplies in the area have been affected. Recently, Prof Ncube came under fire from Byo Councillors for embarking on the road rehabilitation project without seeking approval from the council.

Responding to the development, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the City of Bulawayo has been vindicated in demanding that due process should be followed before carrying out civil works. Said Mahere:

This is the chaos that ensues when you fail to follow due process. [Nick Mangwana] cried foul when Bulawayo City Council requested compliance with due process before civil works could be carried out by a candidate desperate to impress a community he knows little about. Here we are.

Ncube and Deputy Industry and Commerce Minister Raj Modi were not contested in the ZANU PF primary elections held in March this year. Modi is eyeing the Bulawayo South constituency.

When Ncube was confirmed as the ZANU PF candidate for Cowdray Park, he said he was working with the Bulawayo City Council to address the issue of the sewage system in the area.

He also promised to drill more boreholes in the constituency as part of efforts to deal with the water crisis in the area.

