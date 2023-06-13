ZANU PF Supporters Loot Mealie Meal At Mnangagwa Rally

Hundreds of ZANU PF supporters reportedly looted a truckload of mealie meal at a rally at Mucheke stadium in Masvingo recently.

TellZim.com reported that a number of trucks loaded with mealie meal were on standby at the rally that was addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa where he was said to be meeting first-time voters.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira told the crowd that the President had brought mealie meal and everyone was going to get a share.

However, soon after Mnangagwa and his entourage left, the trucks started driving off, leaving the people who had started queuing for the mealie meal stranded.

Some people were claiming that the trucks were going to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Masvingo and the mealie meal will be distributed from there.

Hundreds of people then mobbed the last truck and started looting the mealie meal, with the driver watching helplessly.

Party supporters mainly youths went on top of the truck, removed the tent covering the mealie meal, and started throwing the 10kg packets into the cheering crowd.

Some social media users alleged that the trucks were just a campaigning gimmick and they were not meant to be distributed.

It is alleged that the same thing happened at Chambuta Children’s Home in Chiredzi recently where First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was a guest.

