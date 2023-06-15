Commotion As Morgen Komichi Announces Splinter MDC

You presided over the congress last year and you were in charge there. You were the chairman of MDC. At the last congress you got three votes. Who nominated you? Who supported you? Right now the president of MDC is in the UK. Why did you not announce it when he was here? On your Facebook page I doubt if your friends support you. Right now your posts on Facebook, only one or two people will support you. You cannot even post something that can bring happiness. It will be rejected by people even in the MDC. They will never support you.

The MDC has endured power struggles since the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, which has seen the party split four times. Succession disputes and constitutional challenges have destroyed the MDC, which since the turn of the millennium mounted opposition against the revolutionary party Zanu-PF.

The MDC is facing a crisis, with some members losing confidence in leader Douglas Mwonzora and defecting to the Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

Last year’s failure to secure parliamentary and council seats during the by-elections was a significant setback for the party. However, Morgen Komichi believes he has the ability to revive the party.

Despite accusations from Mwonzora supporters that he is destroying the MDC, Komichi outlined his vision for the new group, which he says will be focused on the opposition struggle. He said he does not want to engage in personal attacks and was quickly whisked away from the angry supporters.

