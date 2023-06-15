High Court Rules Against Manjiva's Nemamwa Chieftainship Appointment
The High Court in Harare has issued a ruling against the appointment of Tranos Manjiva to the Nemamwa chieftainship in Masvingo province, following a protracted court battle mounted by Jimmy Matambo, who claims to be the rightful heir to the throne.
Matambo argued that Manjiva assumed the chieftainship following alleged biased recommendations made by Local Government Minister July Moyo. Matambo cited Manjiva, Moyo, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs Assembly as the first to fourth respondents, respectively. Although Matambo lost a bid to stop the official installation of Manjiva as Chief Nemamwa in October last year, High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora set aside Manjiva’s appointment on May 19 this year. Read the judgment in part:
It is ordered by consent that the appointment of first respondent as substantive Chief Nemamwa be and is hereby set aside.Feedback
The second respondent shall, no later than June 30, 2023, convene a meeting of the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs of the Nemamwa community, which shall consider and report to the second respondent its recommendations on the appointment of Chief Nemamwa.
The second respondent shall, within seven days of receiving the recommendations referred to in paragraph 2 hereof, submit the same to the third respondent. Pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Nemamwa, the third respondent shall, in terms of section four of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], appoint an acting chief Nemamwa within 14 days of receiving the recommendations referred to in paragraph 3 hereof.
Matambo claimed in his legal statement that Manjiva was appointed through illegal means with the help of Local Government minister July Moyo, who disregarded set guidelines. Matambo argued that the appointment was not disclosed to him or other family members and violated the Nemamwa tradition of selecting chiefs. In addition, the Provincial Chief’s Assembly, which is mandated to select a chief, had reversed what the minister was requesting the president to endorse, thereby violating the Constitution.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals