High Court Rules Against Manjiva's Nemamwa Chieftainship Appointment

The second respondent shall, no later than June 30, 2023, convene a meeting of the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs of the Nemamwa community, which shall consider and report to the second respondent its recommendations on the appointment of Chief Nemamwa.

The second respondent shall, within seven days of receiving the recommendations referred to in paragraph 2 hereof, submit the same to the third respondent. Pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Nemamwa, the third respondent shall, in terms of section four of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17], appoint an acting chief Nemamwa within 14 days of receiving the recommendations referred to in paragraph 3 hereof.

Matambo claimed in his legal statement that Manjiva was appointed through illegal means with the help of Local Government minister July Moyo, who disregarded set guidelines. Matambo argued that the appointment was not disclosed to him or other family members and violated the Nemamwa tradition of selecting chiefs. In addition, the Provincial Chief’s Assembly, which is mandated to select a chief, had reversed what the minister was requesting the president to endorse, thereby violating the Constitution.

